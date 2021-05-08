Trump DOJ secretly seized phone records from Washington Post reporters
Published
The Trump administration’s Justice Department secretly obtained phone records for three Washington Post reporters who published stories...Full Article
Published
The Trump administration’s Justice Department secretly obtained phone records for three Washington Post reporters who published stories...Full Article
The Justice Department informed three journalists that it probed their contacts during the height of the Trump-Russia saga.
The Department of Justice under Bill Barr sought and obtained the phone records of Washington Post reporters.
The action grew out of a leak investigation surrounding reporting on Russia’s role in the 2016 election.