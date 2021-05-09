SpaceX accepts Dogecoin as payment to launch 'DOGE-1 mission to the Moon' next year
Elon Musk's SpaceX will launch the "DOGE-1 Mission to the Moon" in the first quarter of 2022, accepting the meme-inspired cryptocurrency...Full Article
SpaceX accepts dogecoin as payment to launch lunar mission next year
SpaceX will launch the "DOGE-1 Mission to the Moon" in the first quarter of next year, with Elon Musk's commercial rocket..