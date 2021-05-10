Over 1,000 migrants arrived on the Italian island of Lampedusa on Sunday, while an NGO warned that hundreds more were stranded in the waters off Malta.Full Article
More Than 1,000 Migrants Land on Italian Island, Hundreds More Stranded in Maltese Waters
HNGN0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Lampedusa: More than 1,400 migrants arrive on Italian island over weekend
Italian media reported boats carrying hundreds of people arrived at the small island of Lampedusa, while an NGO warned hundreds..
euronews