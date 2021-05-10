Seth Rogen has no plans to work with James Franco following sexual misconduct allegations
Seth Rogen has spoken about his working relationship with longtime collaborator James Franco following sexual misconduct revelations.Full Article
Seth Rogen has admitted he "doesn't plan to" work with James Franco again after he was accused of sexual misconduct.
