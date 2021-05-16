Tesla crash victim lauded 'full self-driving' in videos on Tiktok
A Tesla car driver killed in a recent accident in California praised the automaker's "full self-driving" features, and posted videos on...Full Article
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Tesla involved in a fatal crash on a Southern California freeway last week was operating on Autopilot at the..
