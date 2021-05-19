"Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby," the royal family said.Full Article
News24.com | A new royal baby on the way as Princess Beatrice announces pregnancy
News240 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Royal baby on the way as Princess Beatrice announces happy news
Buckingham Palace has released a statement
Nottingham Post
Queen's delight as new Royal baby expected in autumn
Princess Beatrice is pregnant with her first child
Wales Online