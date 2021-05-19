Demi Lovato comes out as non-binary, changes pronouns to they/them
"I identify as non-binary," the singer said. "I'll officially be changing my pronouns to they/them."Full Article
"I feel that this represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression," Lovato said.
Demi Lovato has an announcement about their personal life -- as they launch something new professionally -- and it's that Demi now..