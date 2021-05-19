Boston Red Sox post Jennifer Lopez tribute after Ben Affleck reunion
Published
J.Lo may be from a block deep in Yankees’ territory — but that didn’t stop the Boston Red Sox from showing some love for the Bronx-born singer.Full Article
Published
J.Lo may be from a block deep in Yankees’ territory — but that didn’t stop the Boston Red Sox from showing some love for the Bronx-born singer.Full Article
Alex Rodriguez formerly played for the New York Yankees — a major rival of Affleck's favorite team, the Boston Red Sox