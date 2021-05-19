‘I am proud’: Demi Lovato comes out as nonbinary, changes pronouns to they/them
Singer Demi Lovato revealed on Wednesday they identify as nonbinary and are changing their pronouns, telling fans the decision came...Full Article
"I feel that this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression," Demi Lovato says on their new podcast, 4D with Demi..
"I feel that this represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression," Lovato said.