'Not tolerating this nonsense': Seventh noose found at Amazon construction site in Connecticut
Published
Amazon is shutting down a construction site in Windsor, Connecticut, after a seventh noose was found there this week.Full Article
Published
Amazon is shutting down a construction site in Windsor, Connecticut, after a seventh noose was found there this week.Full Article
Amazon Connecticut construction site has halted operations after the discovery of a 7th noose-like rope on Wednesday.
The company is also offering a $50,000 as a reward for any information on the perpetrator.