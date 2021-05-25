Tens of thousands of people were evacuated today from low-lying areas of two Indian states and moved to cyclone shelters to escape a powerful storm barrelling towards the eastern coast.Cyclone Yaas is set to turn into a "very severe...Full Article
Thousands evacuated in India as Cyclone Yaas inches closer
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Thousands Evacuated in India as Strong Cyclone Inches Closer
VOA News
The cyclone coming amid a devastating coronavirus surge complicates India’s efforts to deal with both just 10 days after Cyclone..
-
Thousands evacuated in India as strong cyclone inches closer
Belfast Telegraph
-
Cyclone Yaas to come ashore on India’s east coast on Wednesday
Digital Journal