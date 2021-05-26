War-ravaged Syria votes with Assad set to win
The controversial vote is the second election since the start of a decade-long civil war, that has killed more than 388,000 people and displaced half the pre-war population.Full Article
Homs, one of the worst hit cities of Syria's conflict, is going to the polls, and many of its residents say they'll vote for..
Syria has announced an election for May 26 that is almost certain to return President Bashar al-Assad for a third term. Washington..