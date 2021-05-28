Japan Extends State Of Emergency

Japan Extends State Of Emergency

Newsy

Published

Watch VideoJapan extended a coronavirus state of emergency in Tokyo and other areas for 20 more days on Friday, with infections still not slowing as it prepares to host the Olympics in just over 50 days. Cases remain high and medical systems in Osaka, the hardest-hit area in western Japan, are still overburdened, Prime Minister...

Full Article