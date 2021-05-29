Japan has extended a coronavirus state of emergency in Tokyo and other areas for 20 more days, with infections still not slowing as it prepares to host the Olympics in just over 50 days.Cases remain high and medical systems in Osaka,...Full Article
Covid 19 coronavirus: Japan extends state of emergency 7 weeks out from Tokyo Olympics
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Japan Extends State Of Emergency
Newsy
Watch VideoJapan extended a coronavirus state of emergency in Tokyo and other areas for 20 more days on Friday, with infections..
More coverage
Japan extends COVID-19 state of emergency with safe Olympics at stake
CBC.ca
Japan extended a coronavirus state of emergency in Tokyo and other areas for 20 more days on Friday, with infections still not..