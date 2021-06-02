Portland Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard hits playoff record 12 3s in 2OT loss
Published
A "superhuman" effort by Damian Lillard, including 55 points and a playoff record 12 3-pointers, wasn't enough for the Trail Blazers,...Full Article
Published
A "superhuman" effort by Damian Lillard, including 55 points and a playoff record 12 3-pointers, wasn't enough for the Trail Blazers,...Full Article
Nuggets sideline reporter Katy Winge joins Denver7's Jason Gruenauer to dish on what to watch for in Denver's first-round playoff..