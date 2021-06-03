Donald Trump was calling into yet another friendly radio show when he was asked, as he often is, whether he's planning a comeback bid for the White House. "We need you," conservative commentator Dan Bongino told the former president."Well,...Full Article
Talk of Donald Trump 2024 run builds as legal pressure intensifies
New Zealand Herald0 shares 3 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Talk of Trump 2024 run builds as legal pressure intensifies
The interest in another run, at least for now, comes as Trump has been consumed by efforts to undo last year's election, advancing..
IndiaTimes