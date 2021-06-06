Clarence Williams III, who played the cool undercover cop Linc Hayes on the counterculture series 'The Mod Squad' and Prince's father in 'Purple Rain', has died. He was 81.Williams died Friday at his home in Los Angeles after a...Full Article
Clarence Williams III, 'The Mod Squad's' Linc, dies at 81
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Purple Rain and The Mod Squad Actor Clarence Williams III Dead at 81
E! Online
Clarence Williams III has died, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed. He was 81. The actor, best known for playing Linc on the TV..
-
'Mod Squad,' 'Purple Rain' Actor Clarence Williams III Dies at 81
Extra
-
Clarence Williams III, Linc Hayes on 'The Mod Squad,' Prince's father in 'Purple Rain,' dies at 81
USATODAY.com
-
Clarence Williams III, “The Mod Squad’s” Linc, dies at 81
Denver Post
-
Clarence Williams III, ’The Mod Squad’s’ Linc, dies at 81
Chicago S-T
More coverage
Clarence Williams III, Star of ‘Mod Squad’ and ‘Purple Rain,’ Dies at 81
The Wrap
Actor Clarence Williams, best known for his starring role as Lincoln “Linc” Hayes on the “The Mod Squad” from 1968 to 1973,..