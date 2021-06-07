Clarence Williams III, 'Mod Squad' and 'Purple Rain' actor, dead at 81
Published
Clarence Williams III, who broke new ground as “hippie” Detective Linc Hayes on “The Mod Squad” from 1968 to 1973, has died after a...Full Article
Published
Clarence Williams III, who broke new ground as “hippie” Detective Linc Hayes on “The Mod Squad” from 1968 to 1973, has died after a...Full Article
'The Mod Squad' and 'Purple Rain' actor Clarence Williams III is dead at the age of 81 following a battle with colon cancer.
Clarence Williams III, who starred in films such as Purple Rain, Sugar Hill and Reindeer Games, has died at the age of 81.