Ellie Kemper Apologizes For Participating In Veiled Prophet Ball
Published
The "Office" actor said she regrets participating in a debutante ball with "an unquestionably racist, sexist, and elitist past."Full Article
Published
The "Office" actor said she regrets participating in a debutante ball with "an unquestionably racist, sexist, and elitist past."Full Article
The actress has apologized over participating in the St. Louis ball, acknowledging that while she wasn't aware of the Veiled..
"I was old enough to have educated myself before getting involved," the actor wrote in a post on Instagram.