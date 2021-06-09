Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk Paid Zero Income Tax At Times, Says Report
Published
Several of the world's most prominent billionaires paid minimal to no federal income tax in some years, ProPublica reported on Tuesday,...Full Article
Published
Several of the world's most prominent billionaires paid minimal to no federal income tax in some years, ProPublica reported on Tuesday,...Full Article
George Soros, known as the man who broke the Bank of England, reportedly paid no federal income tax over three years.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The rich really are different from you and me: They’re better at dodging the tax man.
Amazon..