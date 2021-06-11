Boris Johnson, the British Prime Minister, has previously urged G7 leaders to commit to vaccinating the whole globe by the end of 2022.Full Article
G7 Expected to Donate 1 Billion COVID-19 Vaccines to Poorer Countries
