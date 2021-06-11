A commercial lobster diver who got caught in the mouth of a humpback whale off the coast of Cape Cod on Friday morning said he thought he was going to die.Michael Packard, 56, of Wellfleet, told WBZ-TV after he was released from...Full Article
Lobster diver caught in the mouth of humpback whale thought he was going to die
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
'I'm in a whale's mouth... and he's trying to swallow me': Lobster diver feared he would die
Sky News
A lobster diver says he thought he was going to die after getting caught in a humpback whale's mouth.