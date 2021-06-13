G7 summit: Dominic Raab says EU's attitude to Northern Ireland 'offensive'
Published
The foreign secretary says the EU characterises Northern Ireland "as somehow a separate country".Full Article
Published
The foreign secretary says the EU characterises Northern Ireland "as somehow a separate country".Full Article
The European Union has acted in an “offensive” way by repeatedly refusing to treat Northern Ireland as part of the UK, Dominic..
(MENAFN - Gulf Times) Britain yesterday hit back at French President Emmanuel Macron’s uncompromising stance on Brexit, in a..