Christian Eriksen suffered cardiac arrest during Euros match, doctor says
Christian Eriksen 'was gone' before being resuscitated from cardiac arrest, Denmark's team doctor said at a press conference Sunday.Full Article
Morten Boesen has confirmed that Christian Eriksen went into cardiac arrest during Denmark's clash with Finland on Saturday
Denmark and Inter Milan footballer Christian Eriksen collapsed and suffered a cardiac arrest in the Euro 2020 match against..