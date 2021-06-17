Christian Eriksen to be fitted with heart-starter device following cardiac arrest during Euro 2020 match between Denmark and Finland
Published
Christian Eriksen will be fitted with a heart starter following his cardiac arrest at Euro 2020, the Denmark team doctor has confirmed. The Inter Milan midfielder, 29, needed to be resuscitated after collapsing during the clash with Finland on Saturday. After regaining consciousness, Eriksen has since revealed he is ‘fine under the circumstances’ and test […]Full Article