Naftali Bennett: Israel's new Prime Minister
Israel's parliament — the 120-member Knesset — voted to swear in a new government Sunday, ending the historic 12-year rule of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Naftali Bennett will assume the role of prime minister while Netanyahu will become the opposition leader.