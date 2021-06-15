Ireland to impose tighter restrictions on British travellers amid Delta variant concerns
The Irish government is set to announce an increase to the self-isolation period for British travellers, going up from five days to 10.Full Article
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to delay a further easing of COVID-19 restrictions by several weeks on Monday..