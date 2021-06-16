Indian Authorities Investigate Alleged Fake COVID-19 Test Amid Surge of Infections

Indian authorities have ordered an investigation looking into allegations of fake test results in the region encompassing about 100,000 out of 400,000 tests after a religious event. The incident is believed to have been responsible for the massive outbreak of COVID-19 cases in recent days.

