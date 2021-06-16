The US Justice Department has abandoned its lawsuit against John Bolton, former President Donald Trump's onetime national security adviser, over his book that officials argued disclosed classified information, according to court documents...Full Article
US drops lawsuit against John Bolton book The Room Where It Happened
