Supreme Court Sides With Catholic Foster Care Agency

Watch VideoThe Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that the city of Philadelphia violated the Constitution by limiting its relationship with a Catholic foster care agency over the group's refusal to certify same-sex couples as foster parents.
The justices came down unanimously against Philadelphia and for Catholic Social...
Watch VideoThe Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that the city of Philadelphia violated the Constitution by limiting its relationship with a Catholic foster care agency over the group's refusal to certify same-sex couples as foster parents.