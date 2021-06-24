Pelosi announces the House will establish a select committee to investigate Capitol riot
Published
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Thursday she will create a select committee to investigate the January 6 attack on the Capitol...Full Article
Published
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Thursday she will create a select committee to investigate the January 6 attack on the Capitol...Full Article
Pelosi Announces
a House Select Committee , Will Investigate US Capitol Breach.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi..
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced she will create a select committee to investigate the January 6 attack on the Capitol after..