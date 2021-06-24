Using methods from conservation science, a new analysis suggests that the first case of COVID-19 arose between early October and mid-November, 2019 in China, with the most likely date of origin being November 17. David Roberts of the University of Kent, U.K., and colleagues present these findings in the open-access journal PLOS...Full Article
When Did The First COVID-19 Case Arise?
Eurasia Review0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Exact date of first case of Covid-19 pinpointed - earlier than claimed
Hull Daily Mail
The precise date and location of the first case in Europe has also been worked out
More coverage
‘Urgent investigations’ into hairdresser case, Parliament waits for test results
Sydney Morning Herald
NSW recorded 11 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, as Greater Sydney embarks on its first full day with tighter restrictions.
-
Protesters Want Tokyo Olympics Canceled
Newsy
-
New 'Delta Plus' Covid-19 variant detected in the UK
Hereford Times
-
Proactive news headlines: Technology Minerals, AFC Energy, Litigation Capital Management, Ariana Resources...
Proactive Investors
-
Karnataka reports first two cases of Delta Plus variant of COVID-19 from Bengaluru and Mysuru
DNA