First Nations finds 751 unmarked graves at Saskatchewan residential school site
Published
"We are seeing the results of the genocide that Canada committed," Chief Bobby Cameron said.Full Article
Published
"We are seeing the results of the genocide that Canada committed," Chief Bobby Cameron said.Full Article
A First Nation has uncovered over 700 unmarked graves at a former Indigenous residential school in southern Saskatchewan. Canada's..
A First Nation in southern Saskatchewan said today that it has discovered hundreds of unmarked graves at the site of another former..