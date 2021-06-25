Judge denies Derek Chauvin's motion for new trial ahead of sentencing
A Minneapolis judge has denied Derek Chauvin’s request for a new trial just hours ahead of his scheduled Friday sentencing in the murder...Full Article
It's a much anticipated day in the case of the Derek Chauvin murder trial. Court TV's Julia Janae has what we can expect from..
Judge Peter Cahill says prosecutors in the Derek Chauvin trial have proven “beyond a reasonable doubt” some aggravated..