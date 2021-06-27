Three more victims of Florida building collapse identified
Published
Antonio and Gladys Lozano, ages 83 and 79, and Manuel “Manny” LaFont, 54, died in the disaster, Miami-Dade Police said in a Facebook post.Full Article
Published
Antonio and Gladys Lozano, ages 83 and 79, and Manuel “Manny” LaFont, 54, died in the disaster, Miami-Dade Police said in a Facebook post.Full Article
Albert Aguero, his wife and two children, were vacationing in his parents' apartment when they were startled awake by what felt..
(MENAFN - Gulf Times) Florida authorities are without news of 99 people who may have been inside a beachfront apartment block that..