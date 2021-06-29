Covid 19 coronavirus: Queensland moves into lockdown as Delta variant spreads

Covid 19 coronavirus: Queensland moves into lockdown as Delta variant spreads

New Zealand Herald

Published

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has placed eastern parts of the state into a three-day snap lockdown.From 6pm tonight until 6pm on Friday, southeast Queensland, Townsville, Palm Island and Magnetic Island will go into lockdown.The...

Full Article