Florida officials are working on plans to tear down what's left of a partially collapsed oceanfront condominium building after concerns about the structure's instability prompted a 15-hour halt to the search for survivors.After...Full Article
Miami building collapse: Florida tower likely to be demolished
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Surfside condo's history of issues, concerns grow
FOX 4 Now Florida
Back in 2018 and as recently as April of this year, engineers and residents sounded the alarm about this condominium in desperate..
Death toll rises to 16 in Florida condo collapse
Reuters - Politics
More coverage
Florida building collapse death toll rises to 12
Reuters - Politics
[NFA] Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava on Tuesday evening said the death toll had increased to 12 with 149 people still..