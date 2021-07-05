Golf Pro Among 3 Found Dead At Georgia Country Club
Police say Gene Siller was shot when he approached a vehicle on a Kennesaw golf course, and that two more bodies were found in the truck.Full Article
The incident unfolded at the 10th hole of the Pinetree Country Club in Kennesaw on Saturday after a pickup truck drove onto the..
A professional golfer and two other men were killed in a shooting at an Atlanta-area country club and the suspect is still at..