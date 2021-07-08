News24.com | 'Alleged assassins' of Haitian president in custody as uncertainty grows

News24.com | 'Alleged assassins' of Haitian president in custody as uncertainty grows

The "alleged assassins" of Haiti's President Jovenel Moise were in custody on Wednesday, a government minister said, less than 24 hours after the leader of the impoverished Caribbean nation was killed in a gun attack at his home.

