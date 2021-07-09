A tearful, repentant Michael Avenatti, the brash lawyer who once represented Stormy Daniels in lawsuits against President Donald Trump, was sentenced on Thursday to 2 1/2 years in prison for trying to extort up to US$25 million from...Full Article
Lawyer Michael Avenatti sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison for extortion
