Sean Penn Trashes Donald Trump's COVID-19 Response At Cannes Film Festival
Published
"It felt like someone with a machine gun gunning down communities that were most vulnerable," the "Flag Day" actor and director said.Full Article
Published
"It felt like someone with a machine gun gunning down communities that were most vulnerable," the "Flag Day" actor and director said.Full Article
The sixth day of the Cannes Film Festival was relatively uneventful, until “Flag Day” director Sean Penn decided to rail..
In the midst of debuting a new movie at the first pandemic-era Cannes Film Festival, director Sean Penn had strong words about the..