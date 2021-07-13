Rioting, Looting Continues In South Africa, Deaths Up To 32

Watch VideoSouth Africa's rioting continued Tuesday with the death toll rising to 32 as police and the military struggle to quell the looting and violence in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal provinces.
Many of the deaths occurred in chaotic stampedes as scores of people looted food, electric appliances, liquor, and clothing from...
