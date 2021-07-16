Watch VideoA federal judge in Texas on Friday ruled illegal an Obama-era program that prevents the deportation of some immigrants brought into the United States as children, putting new pressure for action on President Joe Biden and Democrats who control Congress for legislation to safeguard the people known as...Full Article
Federal Judge Orders End To DACA
Newsy0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Judge orders end to DACA, current enrollees safe for now
HOUSTON (AP) — A federal judge in Texas on Friday ordered an end to an Obama-era program that prevented the deportations of some..
PIX 11
Federal judge orders Biden administration to end new DACA applications
A federal judge on Friday ordered the Biden administration to stop all applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals..
FOXNews.com