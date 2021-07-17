2021 British Open: Rory McIlroy takes Open stall out on golf club
Published
Rory McIlroy tomahawked a club Saturday at The Open, though McIlroy classified the chuck as just a little toss.Full Article
Published
Rory McIlroy tomahawked a club Saturday at The Open, though McIlroy classified the chuck as just a little toss.Full Article
Brazen fan walks onto course, steals club out of Rory McIlroy's bag
A talented golf ace has set his sights on being the next Tiger Woods after wowing coaches with his exceptional skill off the tee -..
Rory McIlroy was involved in a bizarre incident at the Scottish Open on Friday, which saw a fan stroll on to the tee box and take..