FC Barcelona-Beitar Jerusalem Game Cancelled Following Palestinian Protests – OpEd

The owner of a controversial Israeli team, Beitar Jerusalem, has decided to call off a football friendly with the international team, FC Barcelona. The decision by Moshe Hogeg followed a demand by the Spanish Catalan club that the match be held outside the occupied city of Jerusalem.
East Jerusalem is recognized as a...
The owner of a controversial Israeli team, Beitar Jerusalem, has decided to call off a football friendly with the international team, FC Barcelona. The decision by Moshe Hogeg followed a demand by the Spanish Catalan club that the match be held outside the occupied city of Jerusalem.