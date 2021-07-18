Tennis star Coco Gauff out of Olympics after testing positive for Covid-19
The Tokyo Olympics has lost one of its young stars after US tennis player Coco Gauff revealed she has been ruled out of the Games after...Full Article
American teenager Coco Gauff withdrew from the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday after testing positive for COVID-19.