Tom Barrack charged with illegally lobbying then-President Trump on behalf of UAE
Published
Thomas Barrack, who served as chairman of the 2017 inaugural fund for then-President Donald Trump, has been arrested on federal charges.Full Article
Published
Thomas Barrack, who served as chairman of the 2017 inaugural fund for then-President Donald Trump, has been arrested on federal charges.Full Article
Tom Barrack, a former adviser to former President Donald Trump, was charged with illegal foreign lobbying on behalf of the United..