Heavy rains flood city, subway in central China, killing 12
Published
Heavy flooding has hit central China following unusually heavy rains, with the subway system in the city of Zhengzhou inundated with rushing water.Full Article
Published
Heavy flooding has hit central China following unusually heavy rains, with the subway system in the city of Zhengzhou inundated with rushing water.Full Article
People have been left trapped in cars and underground train carriages after heavy rain caused widespread damage in central China.
Zhengzhou city officials have warned that the "flood control situation is grim."