Nikkei: 2022 iPhone SE to Feature A15 Chip, 5G, and 4.7-Inch Display
Published
The next version of Apple's budget iPhone SE could arrive in the first half of 2022 and look very similar to the current design that's based...Full Article
Published
The next version of Apple's budget iPhone SE could arrive in the first half of 2022 and look very similar to the current design that's based...Full Article
The next iteration of Apple's affordable entry-level iPhone SE series will be powered by a next-generation "A15" system-on-chip and..
Apple chip supplier TSMC has confirmed that it will begin mass production operations at its new factory in Arizona in 2024, Nikkei..