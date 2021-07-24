Joe Theismann weighs in on Cleveland's new MLB team name
Joe Theismann weighed in on Cleveland's MLB team changing its name from the Indians to the Guardians.Full Article
Cleveland's baseball team has finally come up with a new team name, ending months of deliberation. The change was sparked by a..
After 105 years, Cleveland's baseball team has officially dropped the name Cleveland Indians and formally changed its name to the..
Cleveland pulled out the big guns to unveil its MLB team's new name, drafting none other than Tom Hanks to roll out ... the..